Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura for "openly participating in political activities" of the BJP, and sought strict action by the Election Commission over it.

SAD, in a complaint to the poll panel, said Lalpura has allegedly attended functions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in which political leaders join the party. It was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the party said.

SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said the minorities panel chief was present at the BJP head office when the MP Preneet Kaur joined the party.

The Union government set up the minorities panel under the National Commission of Minorities Act, 1992, the party said in statement.

This commission was created to safeguard and protect the interest of minorities as provided in the Constitution and laws enacted by Parliament and state legislators, it said.

Kler said Lalpura was appointed "to work towards the betterment of minorities without involving himself in the political activities of a particular party".

He said that he wanted to bring into the Election Commission's notice that Lalpura was allegedly involved in the political activities of the BJP.

Kler claimed that last week Lalpura was also present at the BJP head office when the MP Preneet Kaur joined the party.

This is a clear cut violation of the provision of the Constitution and Model Code of Conduct and is not expected from the chairman of a national commission, he claimed.

