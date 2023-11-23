Jamshedpur, Nov 23 (PTI) It is very important for parents to interact with their children as it will help in strengthening the family, child rights body NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo said.

Addressing a programme here on Wednesday, he said PM Narendra Modi also took the initiative to talk to children to ease their pressure ahead of examinations through the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme.

In the era of social media, a father is unaware of his son's friends, and similarly, the son does not know about his father's friends, Kanoongo said.

"Children yearn for their fathers to talk to them, and lack of this has weakened families," he said, maintaining that interaction was necessary.

"Our families will become very strong when we do it," he added.

Kanoongo, the chief of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), also urged parents to keep a tab on their friends on social media to protect them from cybercriminals.

He was speaking at the 'Bal Mela' or children's fair in Jamshedpur that has been organised by Swarnarekha Kshetra Vikash Trust, helmed by MLA Saryu Roy.

Roy said India has adequate laws to protect child rights and emphasised on the need for their proper implementation.

Jharkhand Child Protection Commission chairperson Kajal Yadav said such fairs were beneficial for children as they become aware of their rights and responsibilities.

