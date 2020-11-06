Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 6 (ANI): Tamil actor Vijay on Thursday distanced himself from a political party registered in his name by his father and filmmaker S A Chandrasekar.

In a statement, the actor clarified that he has no connection with the political party 'All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' registered by his father and director SA Chandrasekar. The actor released a statement saying he has nothing to do with the move.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of the Event Here.

"Strict action will be taken against anyone who uses or engage in any activities involving my name," he said.

Vijay added that he would not be affected by the political decisions of his father. "I request my fans not to join the outfit simply because it is my father who started it," he said in an official statement. (ANI)

Also Read | Hyderabad Traffic Constable G Babji Awarded by Police For His Selfless Act of Running 2 Kms to Clear Traffic Jam to Make Way for Ambulance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)