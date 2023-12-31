Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31 (ANI): Three people were killed after a tipper truck collided with a van near Keela Vallanadu in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, police officials said on Sunday.

There was immediate word on casualties, if any at the time of filing this report.

Also Read | Cyber Fraud in Pune: Fraudsters Use Voice Modulation to Pose as Brother, Dupe Woman of Rs 6.7 Lakh; Investigation Underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)