Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] December 16 (ANI): Coimbatore police on Thursday conducted a raid and arrested four tribal people for allegedly cultivating Ganja plants (Cannabis) on an agriculture field at Pasumani Tribal Settlement near Palamalai on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

Officials said that during the raid around 300 plants were recovered and destroyed.

The accused have been identified by police as Chellan (60), Palanisany (60), Rajappan (33), Velusamy (26).

The police weed out 300 ganja plants weighing about 15.3 kg.

Coimbatore District SP Badrinarayanan who visited the spot later "advised," the tribal people not to "indulge in Ganja cultivation" and "warned" them.

Police have started further investigations.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

