Chennai, March 28: One person was killed after the false ceiling inside Sekhmet club in Chennai collapsed, an official said. Rescue operations are underway, Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai, said. Further details are awaited. Tamil Nadu Roof Collapse: Four of Family Killed After Portion of Roof Collapses While They Were Sleeping.

Ceiling Collapses Inside Sekhmet Club in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: One person dies after the false ceiling inside Sekhmet club in Chennai collapses. Rescue operation underway. Further details awaited: Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai pic.twitter.com/lJsF8Lrcgg — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)