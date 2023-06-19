Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): Around 70 people have been injured in a collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, police said.

The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital, police added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

