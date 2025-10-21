Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday urged the DMK government in the State to be prepared to handle any kind of disaster as the regional weather office has issued intense downpour alerts for several coastal districts.

"In view of the heavy rainfall, the DMK government must make appropriate preparations! Following the formation of two different cyclonic systems in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the Weather Research Center has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in 8 districts of Tamil Nadu today and an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in 10 districts," Nagenthran said in a post on X.

"At this critical juncture, the DMK government must not limit itself to mere video conferences but should make adequate preparations on a war footing. Similarly, I urge the DMK government to be prepared to handle any kind of disaster. As the northeast monsoon intensifies, I humbly request the public and fishermen to stay safe," he added.

Furthermore, he assured that the BJP will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Tamil Nadu government, providing full support and actively participating in fieldwork for all measures taken to protect the welfare of the people.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed measures to tackle heavy rains with officials.

Many districts of the State, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and the Delta districts, are witnessing heavy rain.

"I conducted an advisory meeting today through a video conference regarding the measures to tackle the heavy rains currently lashing Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Delta districts," Stalin said in a post on X.

"I have instructed that immediate action be taken on complaints received from the public and that rice procurement operations be carried out without any lapses, and I have inquired about the precautionary measures that have been taken. People's representatives and the entire government machinery will work tirelessly in the field, and we will protect the people!" he added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued orange and yellow alerts for various parts of the State for the next four days, as weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea continue to feed moisture into the region.

The RMC has issued an orange alert for seven coastal and delta districts, including Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore and Thanjavur and Puducherry, till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in view of the continuous heavy rainfall across Thoothukudi district, Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Rights, P. Geetha Jeevan, convened a review meeting with departmental officials at the District Collector's office on Tuesday. (ANI)

