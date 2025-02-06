Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson A N S Prasad honoured the legacy of farmer leader C Narayanasamy Naidu on Thursday, urging Chief Minister M K Stalin to go beyond "ceremonial gestures" and organise a year-long celebration in honour of the leader's centenary.

The farmer leader, C Narayanasamy Naidu was born on February 6, 1925, which marks 2025 as his centenary year

"To commemorate Naidu's centenary, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin should go beyond mere ceremonial gestures and instead, organize a year-long celebration that showcases his life, struggles, and achievements. This would not only honour his legacy but also inspire future generations to follow in his footsteps," read a statement by the BJP spokesperson.

As a recognition of Naidu's contribution towards farmers' rights, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to name the Kurudampalayam NGO Colony railway bridge, being built near the Thudiyalur-Kovilpalayam joint road, after the leader. As part of his birth centenary year celebrations, a centenary arch will be also built in his native place, Vaiyampalayam in Coimbatore Dist.

The statement further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has followed the ideals of the farmer leader and brought about a "renaissance in the lives of farmers, empowering them with innovative initiatives and policies."

"Tamil Nadu's beloved farmers' leader, Narayanasamy Naidu, is an iconic figure who dedicated his life to the welfare of farmers. As we celebrate his centenary, it's essential to recognize his remarkable contributions and sacrifices," the statement read.

The farmer leader envisioned a comprehensive framework to elevate the lives of farmers, ensure they cultivate with joy and triumph, and protect them from natural disasters, including giving crop insurance, pension schemes, and rightful compensation. These initiatives, the BJP spokesperson claimed have been realised by PM Modi, and empowered farmers.

"With PM Modi at the helm, India is witnessing a transformative era, and his dedication to farmers' welfare, rural development, and national progress is unwavering," the statement added.

BJP further said that even though CM Stalin has announced that a railway overbridge will be named after Narayanasamy Naidu, they should go beyond these gestures and actively promote Narayanasamy Naidu's history and principles.

"This can be achieved through organizing statewide seminars and conferences, speech and essay competitions for school and college students, and a grand farmers' rally and conference to conclude the centenary year," the statement read.

C Narayanasamy Naidu was born on February 6, 1925, in the Sengalipalayam area of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He is called Ayya Narayanaswamy Naidu and 'Uzhavar Perunthalaivar' by farmers and farmers associations. He was also associated with the Congress party.

Narayanaswamy led various protests from the late 1960s to the early 1980s. The protests were for farmers' issues in the early 1970s and 1980s, particularly on the power tariff increase issue.

He led his first major farmers' struggle in 1957, where he demanded the restoration of a 16-hour electricity supply to farmers. In 1966, he formed a district body of farmers in north Coimbatore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)