Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP Central District Chairman of the SC/ST wing, Balachandran, was hacked to death by three unidentified assailants in Chintadripet, a locality in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Tuesday.

According to sources, deceased Balachandran was provided with a personal security officer (PSO) by the state government as he had suspicions that he was under threat. The BJP leader was killed while the PSO went for a tea break.

As per information, the three unidentified persons came on a bike to kill him and escaped.

"It's a murder case involving previous enmity (angle). Eyewitnesses have spoken about the incident. We have formed a special team to arrest the accused. I have come here to see if there was a lapse of any sort," said Chennai Commissioner of police, Shankar Jiwal on the death of Balachandran.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is on. The police officials are going through the CCTV footage of the murder spot.

Tamil Nadu leader of Opposition EK Palaniswami of the AIDMK came out strongly against the failure of the state police.

"In 20 days, there are reports of 18 murders. Incidents like this have turned the capital into a murderous city, disrupting law and order and questioning the safety of the people," wrote Palaniswami on Twitter.

"Don't know whether Chennai is capital of Tamil Nadu or capital of murder. Is this what DMK's model of governance is? We've lodged a complaint. Police told us that the accused will get arrested within 48 hours, if it's not done, BJP will protest," added Karu Nagarajan, BJP vice-president, Chenna. (ANI)

