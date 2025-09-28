New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam on Sunday criticised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay for not visiting Karur to condole bereaved families and pay a visit to the injured after the recent stampede.

The tragedy left 39 people dead at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

In a strongly worded post on X, Selvam claimed that all other political party leaders or representatives except Vijay had gone to Karur overnight, stating that the TVK chief acted as if there was "no connection" between him and the affected people.

"Except for @TVKVijayHQ, all other political party leaders or representatives have gone to Karur overnight and consoled the affected people.

But actor Vijay, who travelled from Karur to Trichy by car, then from there to Chennai by flight, and then to Panaiyur by car, is staying quietly at home as if there is no connection at all between him and the affected people," the post read.

Raising questions over the party chief's accountability, Selvam questioned how such a person could be accepted as the leader of the vibrant youth of the Tamil community.

"Have you accepted such a person as the leader of the vibrant youth of the Tamil community!! Shame!!" the post further read.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President and MP Thol Thirumavalavan expressed deep anguish over the tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur and urged the state government to increase the compensation for the victims.

"At present, 39 people, including women and children, have lost their lives, and several others are battling for survival under intensive care. This tragedy is deeply disturbing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urge the government to provide advanced medical treatment to the injured," Thirumavalavan told reporters at Chennai airport on his way to Karur to console the families of the victims. (ANI)

