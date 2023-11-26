Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the festival of Karthigai Deepam, the Isha Ashram here was illuminated by the light of thousands of Deepams.

The public and Isha volunteers celebrated the festival by lighting clay lamps at the Dhyanalinga and Linga Bhairavi temples, the Theerthakunds, Nandi, Adiyogi and other places in Isha.

A special Nada Aradhana, an offering of live music, was held to mark the 24th anniversary of the offering of the Dhyanalinga, consecrated by Sadhguru to the world.

A Pournami Abhishekam for Linga Bhairavi was conducted followed by a Maha Arti in front of Nandi. (ANI)

