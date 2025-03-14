Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): DMK MP Tiruchi Seva on Friday said that the Tamil Nadu budget introduced was people friendly and focused on the people living in rural areas, youth, and the women.

He further stated that the budget focused on the development of the state and the welfare of the public.

Further, he stated that Tamil Nadu ranked first in the industry and education sector, further stating that it also concentrated on schools and higher education.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan attacked the DMK government and said that it had tabled an "failed and empty" budget in the State Assembly.

She further stated that the only aim of the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led State government was to change the logo of the State budget and not the fate of the people.

Further, she said that the DMK government was only diverting the focus on the language issue of delimitation and not the livelihood of the people. She also stated that no significant amount was allotted for women's safety in the Budget.

"They are only focusing on the language issue of delimitation and not the livelihood of the people. They have not even allotted a significant amount for women's safety. They assured that they would give Rs 100 for gas, four years have passed but nothing has been done. They allotted 3,000 crore for new buses but where are the new buses?" she said.

Soundarajan also stated that economic surveys showed no growth in the Southern states despite four years of rule of the DMK government.

"There is growth in the rest of the country only because of the efforts of the Prime Minister but the Economic Survey shows that there is lack of growth in the Southern districts despite of 4 years of rule of the DMK government..." the BJP leader said.

Earlier in the day, the state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu while presenting the state budget of r2025-26 said that the central transfers from the Union Government in the form of Grants-in-aid and share in central taxes as a proportion of total revenue receipts have reduced significantly.

The Tamil Nadu Minister also said that the state's own revenues have been increasing due to the efforts of the state Government. (ANI)

