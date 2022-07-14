Chennai, July 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for COVID recently, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for "investigation and observation for COVID19-related symptoms".

"Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has been admitted to the Kauvery Hospital, Alwerpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for COVID-related symptoms," said the bulletin by the hospital. MK Stalin Tests Positive For COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Admitted To Hospital in Chennai.

Earlier on Tuesday, Stalin said that he isolated himself after testing positive for COVID, and urged people to wear masks. "I was a bit tired today. After testing confirmed #COVID19 I isolated. Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe," he tweeted.

