Srirangam (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 3(ANI): Thousands of people gathered to celebrate the Aadi Perukku festival on the banks of River Cauvery in Trichy - Special prayers and offerings were performed including by newlyweds and women at Amma Mandapam.

The traditional Hindu festival of Aadi Perukku, observed on the 18th day of the Tamil month Aadi, was celebrated with grandeur today in Trichy, especially along the Cauvery and Kollidam riverbanks, including the Amma Mandapam ghat in Srirangam.

Also Read | WNBA Game Between Golden State Valkyries' and Chicago Sky Interrupted as Sex Toy Tossed on Court, 2nd Incident This Week.

As part of the rituals, newly married couples, women, and devotees gathered in large numbers from early morning to offer special prayers to River Cauvery, considered the lifeline of Tamil Nadu. They performed pujas using sacred items like turmeric threads, bangles, ear flowers, and rice offerings placed on banana leaves, lit camphor lamps, and expressed gratitude to Cauvery Thaai (Mother Cauvery) for her blessings.

This year, due to heavy rainfall in Karnataka, the water flow in the Cauvery is significantly high, with over 16,000 cusecs being discharged. As a safety measure, surplus water was released into both the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, resulting in strong currents and overflowing water at many ghats.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Delhi Police Bans Sub-Conventional Aerial Platforms From August 2 to August 16 as Part of Security Measures Ahead of I-Day Celebrations.

Given the heavy inflow, river steps at Amma Mandapam, Chinthamani Oodathurai, and Ayyalamman ghats were fully submerged. To ensure public safety, barricades were installed to prevent people from entering the water, and announcements were made urging the public not to step into the river for bathing.

The festival also saw the participation of young unmarried women and married women who followed the tradition of wearing new turmeric threads, praying for a happy marital life and the well-being of their families.

Devotees from across Trichy and neighbouring districts thronged the riverbanks, making special offerings and seeking blessings.

To manage the large crowd and ensure safety, over 200 police personnel were deployed by the Trichy City Police Department. Additionally, fire and rescue services were on standby, and continuous monitoring and advisories were issued by the district administration, city police, and municipal authorities.

The celebration of Aadi Perukku 2025 in Trichy took place amidst the beauty and might of a full-flowing Cauvery, with spiritual fervour and strong safety measures in place. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)