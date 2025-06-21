Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 (ANI): Defence personnel gathered at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Saturday to mark International Day of Yoga 2025 with a dedicated yoga session held in front of the iconic Adiyogi statue.

The session, attended by around 200 armed forces personnel, was conducted under the guidance of trained yoga instructors from the centre.

While speaking to ANI, Jayant, a yoga teacher at Isha Yoga Centre, said, "Today is the International Day of Yoga. It's not new; since its launch, it has been like a wildfire. The world now knows the importance of yoga."

Talking about the special event, he added, "Right now, we are in front of Adiyogi. We just had a session for 200 or so armed forces personnel... They have come from nearby bases here, and we just conducted a short yoga session for them."

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the 11th International yoga Day celebrations in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir.Singh met the army personnel here in Udhampur, praised their efforts in Operation Sindoor.

"Your bravery is widely admired across the nation. I salute the valour and courage of the Indian Army," Rajnath Singh said.

He gave a clear message that Operation Sindoor was not just a reaction, and it is not over yet.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army also organised a yoga session at the world's highest battlefield, in Siachen. Multiple soldiers, veterans, families and children participated in the session.

Highlighting the theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' in a post on X, the Army wrote, "On the 11th International Day of Yoga IDY 2025, Indian Army conducted Yoga sessions from the world's highest battlefield Siachen to all the terrains and climatic conditions through the expanse of the country. IDY2025 witnessed enthusiastic participation from Serving Soldiers, Veterans, Families, Children & Civilians embracing "Yoga as a Way of Life". (ANI)

