New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP T. Siva on Tuesday assured that his party will always stand by minorities, particularly Muslims. He also expressed his support for party chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's commitment to safeguarding the rights of Muslims.

"...He is also the leader of DMK. Whatever decisions he takes are ours. DMK has always stood by the welfare of Muslims and protected them. We have also announced schemes that have been welcomed...we will always stand by Muslims and minorities," the DMK member of Parliament told ANI.

Also Read | Unified Pension Scheme To Roll Out Soon: From Implementation Date to Eligibility Criteria and Enrollment Process, Here's All You Need To Know.

On Monday, Stalin attended an Iftar Party organised by the State Minority Rights Division and emphasised the longstanding and strong bond between the DMK and the Muslim community, highlighting the party's commitment to safeguarding community rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Stalin, reflecting on the policies of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, reiterated that the DMK government has consistently supported Muslims, pointing to key initiatives such as the reinstatement of Miladi Nabi as a government holiday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill 3 Naxalites in Gunfight Near Dantewada-Bijapur Border, Operation Continues.

"There has always been a strong connection between the DMK and Muslims. I feel so happy to see today's invitation, where the photo of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Karunanidhi, and Quaid-e-Millat is seen together. Karunanidhi had announced a government holiday for Miladi Nabi. During the AIADMK regime, this holiday was removed, but after the DMK came to power again, our leader, the late Karunanidhi, reinstated the government holiday, and it continues to exist till today," he said.

"Like our leader, who had a very good relationship with Muslims and had given numbers of schemes for Muslims, we Dravidian Model Government also follow the same path Karunanidhi taught us," Stalin said.

He further emphasised that the DMK will always oppose the schemes which are against Muslims.

"But we DMK will always oppose the schemes and laws which are against Muslims and we will always be a great support to our Muslim community people," the Tamil Nadu CM asserted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)