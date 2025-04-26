Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a private export company's warehouse in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, the fire department informed on Saturday.

According to officials, the fire had broken out at 10:30 PM on Friday, and the officials reached the spot and doused the fire within 5 minutes.

Around 20 firefighters were deployed in the area to control the blaze.

Further information on the possible casualties or injuries, if any, is awaited. (ANI)

