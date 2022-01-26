Tamil Nadu (Chennai) India, January 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday unfurled the Tricolour flag near the Gandhi Square on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, state cabinet ministers, and other senior officials.

Governor RN Ravi unfurled the national flag while a Defence helicopter showered flower petals.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes at National War Memorial Ahead of R-Day Celebrations.

As a part of the Republic Day celebration, a parade was also held on the Marina beach.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu Tableau depicting the state's role in the freedom struggle, which was rejected by the Union Government for the parade on Rajpath in the national capital was displayed in the parade in Chennai.

Also Read | ‘Thak Thak’ Gang Back In Gurugram After 3.5 Years; Several Instances Of Valuables be Stolen From Cars Reported In The City.

Earlier Chief minister Stalin informed that after the tableau displayed during the Republic Day celebration in Chennai, it will be taken to other major cities in the state for public viewing.

Stalin had on Monday written to the Prime Minister seeking his immediate intervention into the matter. "Excluding the tableau will deeply hurt the sentiments and patriotic feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu," the Tamil Nadu chief minister had written.

written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Centre rejecting the state's tableau for the Republic Day Parade 2022. After this Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the tableau was considered in the first three rounds of the meetings of the expert committee, however, could not make it to the final list of the 12 tableaux selected for this year.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)