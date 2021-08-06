Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6 (ANI): In the first, K Thalavaipuram had become the first village in Thoothukudi to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI yesterday, District Commissioner of Thoothukudi, Senthil Raj said, "K Thalavaipuram has become the first village in Thoothukudi district to achieve 100 per cent vaccination. Our strategy is to vaccinate all persons above 18 in at least one village in all 12 blocks, projecting them as model villages to motivate people."

"Last week, we vaccinated all the workers at the Thoothukudi domestic airport. As of now, K Thalavaipuram will act as a role model for other villages to get fully vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate the entire fishermen community in the district before August 15. There are about 18,000 fishermen here", he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,997 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday as per the state health bulletin, bringing the total tally to 25,69,398. The state recorded 33 deaths mounting the state death toll at 34,230. A total of 1,943 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,15,030.

The state is also under a lockdown till August 9, due to the current COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

