Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremony at Papanasanathar Temple in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. (Photo/ ANI)

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremony was held on Sunday, after 20 years, at Papanasanathar Temple in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

On this auspicious occasion, thousands of devotees participated in the ceremony.

The Papanasanathar Temple is located on the upper bank of the Thamirabarani River, at the foot of the Pothigai Hills in Tirunelveli.

The temple was consecrated in 2005, following numerous requests from devotees, the government approved the consecration ceremony, which took place after a 20-year gap.

Upon the completion of renovation work, the Kumbhabhishekam festivities began on April 27 with traditional rituals, including auspicious music, Vigneswara Puja, Ganapathy Homam, Go pooja, and Gaja Puja during the early morning hours.

On the evening of May 1, holy water was brought from the banks of the Thamirabarani River, marking the commencement of the Yagashalai Pravesam. The first Yagashalai Pujas were conducted soon after that.

On Sunday, the main day of the Kumbhabhishekam ceremony, the sixth Yagashalai Pujas began early in the morning.

The Kumbhabhishekam was performed for the Moolasthan Vimanas and Parivar Deities between 07.30 and 8.30 am, followed by a Maha Abishekam to the Moolavar. Following this, holy water was sprinkled on the devotees, and food was distributed as part of the celebrations. (ANI)

