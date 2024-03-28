Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Erode MP and MDMK leader A Ganeshamurthi who allegedly attempted suicide a few days ago, died of cardiac arrest early on Thursday morning at a private hospital in Coimbatore. He was 76.

The senior MDMK functionary died this morning at 5.05 am due to cardiac arrest, according to the Coimbatore hospital.

On March 24, the MDMK leader allegedly attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide and was rushed to hospital in Erode in a critical condition. He was later shifted to a hospital in Coimbatore where he was placed on ECHO support.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Ganeshamurthi, a three time MP from the Erode constituency, was a senior functionary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

He won the 2019 Lok Sabha election on the DMK's rising sun symbol. For the upcoming general elections, the MDMK and DMK decided to field Durai Vaiko, the son of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, as the party's candidate.

MDMK party founder Vaiko who rushed to Coimbatore said, "He was happy with the seat (party ticket) issue. He met me twice. We never expected him to make such a decision. He was in a good mood. I cannot believe that he took such a step and passed away. We pay our deep homage."

Congress leader Manickam Tagore also expressed his grief over the sitting MP's demise and said his sudden heart attack highlights the fragility of life.

"Sad to hear about the passing of Erode Lok Sabha Member Thiru. #GaneshaMurthy. His sudden heart attack highlights the fragility of life. His victories in the 2009 & 2019 elections with MDMK showcased his dedication to the public. Condolences to his loved ones. May he rest in peace," Tagore said. (ANI)

