Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,949 new COVID-19 cases, 2,011 recoveries, and 38 deaths on Wednesday, said the state's Health Department in a media bulletin.

There are a total of 20,117 active cases in Tamil Nadu taking the cumulative toll of cases registered in the state so far to 25,67,401.

Also Read | Pune: ‘Drunk’ Woman Blocks Traffic, Creates Ruckus on Tilak Road in Swargate Area; Video Goes Viral.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, 25,13,087 persons have recovered from the infection while 34,197 succumbed to the virus.

The state has 282 COVID testing facilities, of which 69 are government-run while 213 are private.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone Now Gets New 6GB + 64GB Variant In India; Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart.

On Wednesday, 1,56,635 samples were tested to detect the presence of the virus. With this, the cumulative samples tested reached 3,80,52,335. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)