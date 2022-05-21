Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): India's first case of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron from Tamil Nadu on Saturday, claims Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Addressing the reporters today, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, "One case of BA.4, a sub-variant of Omicron, has been recorded in Chengalpattu District near Chennai."

"The family, where the case was reported has two COVID-19 positive cases. The mother and her daughter got tested positive for COVID on May 4. They don't have any travel history. Both are vaccinated with two doses in the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Their contact has been traced and tested. Both the infected individuals are keeping fine at the moment," the Health Minister said.

India's first confirmed case of the BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron has been reported from Hyderabad, according to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data. "After detecting the first case of BA.4, the contact tracing has already been started of those who came in contact with a person who travelled to Hyderabad from South Africa. He was asymptomatic and the sample was collected on May 9," sources said to ANI on Friday evening. (ANI)

