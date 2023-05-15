Viluppuram, May 15: Following the death of eight people after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the case will be transferred to Crime Branch CID for further probe. Chief Minister Stalin on Monday visited Viluppuram government hospital and met the people who were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

Eight people died after consuming illicit liquor in Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet of Marakkanam in Viluppuram on Saturday evening. Police said that the death toll in the spurious liquor incident in Villupuram went up to eight with two more persons succumbing during treatment in hospital. Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: 10 Die, Over Dozen Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu, Investigation Under.

With this, the number of people who died after consuming spurious liquor in two separate incidents in the State has increased to 12. Earlier, four people died after consuming illicit liquor in Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district on Friday.

Inspector General of Police (North) N Kannan on Sunday said that the victims possibly consumed liquor that reportedly contained a mixture of ethanol-methanol and other chemical substances. Tamil Nadu: Three Die, 11 Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor During Function in Villupuram, Probe Underway.

The Chief Minister said four police personnel were suspended in Marakkanam.

He also directed the authorities concerned to give proper treatment to those who were hospitalised in this incident. He also said that the government is strictly prohibiting illicit liquor and narcotics. On Sunday, Chief Minister Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of the deceased and also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to those hospitalised.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)