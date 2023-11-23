Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Traffic was affected for nearly two hours here in Thoothukodi as a tree fell on a truck following heavy rains, officials said on Thursday.

The tree fell on the road near Kovilpatti.

As per officials, the tree on the side of the road fell on a truck near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi District, which was moving on the road near Kalgukumalai Government Higher Secondary School.

The Kalgukumalai fire department and the police joined forces to remove the tree that fell on the truck, they added.

Heavy rains continue to batter several districts of Tamil Nadu today, disrupting normal life.

Due to continuous heavy rain in the state, the District Collectors have declared holidays for all government and private schools in eight districts including Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Pudhukottai, Nilgiri, Theni, Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

