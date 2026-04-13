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Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies, held an election campaign rally in Kanniyakumari on Sunday.

He also rode a bicycle during his election campaign rally, drawing attention from supporters gathered along the route.

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Earlier on Sunday, before leaving from his residence in Neelankarai in Chennai, Vijay came out of his house and waved to party cadres assembled outside.

The supporters, filled with excitement, shouted "Thalapathy! Thalapathy!" and ran alongside his vehicle. He travelled by car from his residence to Chennai airport, and along the entire route, large crowds of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

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The Kanniyakumari constituency is set to witness a three-cornered contest, with AIADMK MLA Thalavai Sundaram defending his seat against DMK candidate Mahesh R and TVK candidate Madhavan S R, who is contesting for the first time under the party's banner. The seat has historically seen a pattern of alternation between AIADMK and DMK since 1989.

With the Assembly elections fast approaching, TVK's Vijay on Saturday appealed to the party workers to "step out into the field, and undertake work while keeping a selfless camaraderie to help candidates".

"At this moment, as election day rapidly approaches, I make one appeal. Polling booth convenors, members who have joined the TVK to journey alongside us as comrades, my dear friends and friends who hold immense love for the League--all of you, step into the field and undertake the work. Over the next ten days, at times convenient for you, in the mornings and evenings, go from house to house in the places where each of you reside, and meet our own people, the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay wrote in a post on X.

Calling on all state and district level leaders of the party, he said to "embrace everyone and carry out the election work. With a sense of selfless camaraderie, all of you go from house to house and meet the people. Explain that this election is not just for us, but for a grand change, an election for a generation."

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. TVK is also looking to enter into the fray for the very first time, going against the established political presence of DMK, AIADMK and even the BJP. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)