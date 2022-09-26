Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 26 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for their involvement in hurling petrol bombs into the house of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on September 24, said police on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Usain and Samsuddin.

Two persons are still absconding and would be arrested soon.

"Two persons were arrested for their involvements in hurling petrol bombs at the house of RSS functionary Krishnan on Sept 24. A total of four persons were involved in the incident. Two are absconding and would be arrested soon. RSS functionaries MS Krishnan house is still under inquiry," said T Senthil Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Madurai.

He further said the police also registered against the petrol station owner for selling of 'loose' petrol in bottles, which was used for filling up petrol bombs.

He also requested the petrol bulk owners to avoid giving loose petrol.

"We have taken the list of vulnerable Hindu outfit persons and have been given protection," he said.

As many as three petrol bombs were hurled into the house of a RSS member in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

The incident was captured in the CCTV footage which as per the timestamp took place around 7:38 pm on Saturday at Mel Anuppanadi housing board area in Madurai at the residence of MS Krishnan.

The CCTV footage shows bike-borne men were seen approaching the house and hurling petrol bombs before the duo sped away.

In this regard, RSS member Krishnan and BJP Madurai district president Suseendran had filed a petition to the Keerathurai police.

"I have been working in an RSS organization for the last 45 years. Around 7 pm we did puja at my house with about 65 people. Then I heard a noise outside and when I came out, my car was on fire. Last year in 2014 police gave protection to me due to danger to my life but the police protection was withdrawn in 2021. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the petrol bomb hurled at my house. They assured to arrest the accused by tonight," said Krishnan.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP has written to Home Minister Amit shah highlighting the increasing attacks against BJP and RSS functionaries in recent times.

The letter to Amit shah mentioned 19 attacks against those belonging to Hindu outfits (the incident include the damaging of houses, vehicles, hurling of petrol bombs etc.).

Earlier, a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of an RSS leader near Tambaram near Chennai in the early hours of Saturday, said the police.(ANI)

