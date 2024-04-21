Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu was held on Friday during the Phase 1 Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

As many as 1,568 polling centres in 6 assembly constituencies of Vellore, Anaikattu, Kilvaithinankuppam, Gudiyattam, Vaniyambadi, Ambur are under the Vellore parliamentary constituency. After the voting was over the officials checked the voting machines and kept them in the strong room in Vellore Periyar Government College of Engineering. All the rooms were sealed separately in the presence of the General Election Observer, District Returning Officer Subbulakshmi, District Superintendent of Police Manivannan, and all the political party leaders.

A total of 73.49 percent of votes were recorded in the Vellore parliamentary constituency.

As the counting of votes is going to be held on June 4, three layers of security and monitoring have been taking place at the counting centers and the strong rooms are been monitored 24 hours by using CCTV cameras. (ANI)

