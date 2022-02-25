Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has tendered his resignation from the post of National Chairman of OBC department of All India Congress Committee on Friday.

Sahu sent his resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. He wrote, " I tender my resignation from the post of Chairman of the OBC department, AICC. I constantly tried my level best to discharge my duties for committed massive support of OBCs in favour of the Congress as well as strengthening the Department at grassroots levels."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Ayodhya to Amethi, Here Are The Five Key Contests in The Fifth Phase of UP Polls.

He further added that he has constituted the committees of the OBC Department in all states at all levels to spread the ideology of the Congress party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)