Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A tantrik in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh entered a pit and began covering himself with soil, saying that he was taking "samadhi" before police arrived on the scene, officials said on Thursday.

Local people sang bhajans as the elderly man entered the pit he had dug himself in Machriya village under the Turkpatti police station limits on Tuesday night, saying that he was doing it for the sake of "tantrik vidya". One man in the gathering called up the police, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Brutally Stabbed to Death by 4 Men in Front of Her Child in Gadag.

As soon as the police reached the spot, those gathered there fled, the police said.

The occultist, Lallan alias Sadhu Yadav, told police officials that he was taking 'samadhi' for "tantra vidya" and that his wife and two children were already dead, Turkpatti police station in-charge Ashutosh Singh said.

Also Read | Bihar Mob Lynching: Man Accused of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl Lynched by Angry Villagers in Katihar.

The official said the tantrik may have announced that he was taking 'samadhi' to gain fame and popularity.

The police are looking for the people who had gathered while the occultist attempted to take 'samadhi' and investigating the case from different angles, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)