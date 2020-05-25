India News | Tax Official Held for Taking Bribe in R'than

Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) A tax official was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Monday, the anti-corruption bureau said.

Shayam Sundar Jain, superintendent at central GST office in Udaipur, had demanded the bribe from a transporter to release a truck seized for tax evasion, it said.

The transporter had deposited the penalty amount for the truck, but the official demanded Rs 20,000 to release the vehicle in custody, the ACB said.

The matter was settled for Rs 15,000, but the transporter informed the bureau which laid a trap to nab the tax official red-handed, it said.

When Jain took the bribe from the transporter on Udaipur-Rajsamand road and left in a vehicle, the ACB sleuths arrested him and recovered the bribe amount, the bureau said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the official, the ACB said.

