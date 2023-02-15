New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said taxi and auto drivers are continuously benefitting from the policies of the Delhi government.

Addressing the drivers of kali-peeli cabs, the minister assured them that he would meet them on a regular basis to understand and address their issues.

"Taxi and auto drivers in Delhi are continuously benefitting from the policies of the Delhi government with each driver saving more than Rs 7,000," he said.

Various charges, including penalties, levied on autos and taxis were revised in 2019 by the government. The Delhi government had recently increased auto and taxi fares.

During the programme, representatives from the union submitted various demands to the minister, who, in turn, assured of providing all possible help.

“The taxis have existed since decades and still plying on the roads of Delhi. With time, there have been more options for the users to travel but Delhi government is standing with our taxi drivers," he said.

"During the Corona time in 2020 and 2021, we ensured to provide some monetary help to auto permit holders and para transit drivers by disbursing nearly 170 crores to them," he added.

Taxi fares were last increased in 2013, he said. "We considered it as our duty to revise the same due to constant CNG price hikes last year".

"It is my promise to the taxi drivers to meet them on regular basis to understand their issues. I will ensure that Delhi government keeps providing all necessary support to them," he said.

