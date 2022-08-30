Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Former minister and senior TDP leader Peethala Sujatha on Monday alleged that the recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report indicated that "there is no security for women, tribals and Dalits" under YSRCP government.

False cases are being registered against the TDP activists for questioning "criminal activities" of the YSRCP workers, she said, adding that the state government is protecting those who indulge in such illegal activities.

"Almost every day atrocities are being committed against women, Dalits and tribals in the past three years," Sujatha told media persons at TDP headquarters here. The recent NCRB report released indicated that there is "Tuglaq rule" under Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, she alleged.

Compared to 2020, in 2021, just in one year, the crime rate on SCs increased by 3.28 per cent while for the STs it increased by 12.81 per cent, she said, and added that Andhra Pradesh is in the seventh place in the country in the crime rate against Dalits and tribals.

"It is really atrocious that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power by making several promises to Dalits, tribals and women, including ensuring their security, totally ignored it after assuming power," Peethala Sujatha maintained.

"In fact, the YSRCP Government is targeting these sections."

She referred to YSRCP MLC Anatha Babu, who is an accused in a driver murder case, and said the victim was a Dalit.

She said that another Dalit, who was a doctor in Visakhapatnam, was subjected to "mental and physical harassment just because he asked for a mask". He ultimately committed suicide unable to bear the harassment, she said.

The TDP leader alleged that another Dalit youth "was killed" in Chittoor just because he questioned the high-rise prices of liquor.

"The safety and security of women under YSRCP rule is under threat as atrocities on women are highest in Andhra Pradesh in the recent past. Murders and atrocities against women have been on the rise in the past three years and majority of the accused in these crimes are YSRCP activists," she alleged.

She accused the Chief Minister of being "silent" despite "increase in crime rate in the state".

The TDP leader said the government should take necessary measures for the safety of vulnerable sections. (ANI)

