India News | TDP General Secretary Meets JC Prabhakar Reddy's Family in Andhra, Following Latter's Arrest

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 05:40 PM IST
Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh met with the family members of party leader JC Prabhakar Reddy on Monday in Anantapuram's Tadipatri area, following the arrest of latter and his son for alleged tampering with vehicle registration rules.

District TDP president BK Parthasarathy, former minister Kaluva Srinivasulu and other party leaders welcomed Lokesh.

Later, another party leader JC Diwakar Reddy intimated Lokesh about the turn of events.

Meanwhile, JC Diwakar Reddy's son JC Pavan Reddy on Sunday said that his parental uncle and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith have been "illegally" arrested for allegedly tampering with vehicle registration rules. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

