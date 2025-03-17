New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A TDP MP on Monday flagged the issue of respect for MPs and said railways' departments must inform legislator of the area when an inauguration is taking place.

Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy made the remarks in the Lok Sabha while participating in the debate on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26.

The Telugu Desam Party is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"There should be respect for MPs from the department. No information, no inaugurations (are communicated). Recently rail coach restaurants have been started in Andhra Pradesh. Even in my constituency Ongole, it has been opened last week. I don't know about it. I am a fifth-term MP," Reddy said and urged Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu to take corrective steps.

So, the respect for MPs has to be given, he said.

The Lok Sabha MP also said the trains that were stopped during the Covid pandemic must be restored.

"After the Covid, especially in my constituency, no train has been restored which is very pathetic," he said.

Reddy said it has to be established whether the railways is service-oriented or a commercial organisation.

"So far I am unable to know. One has to sacrifice for the sake of passengers," he said.

Reddy also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have revolutionised the railways.

