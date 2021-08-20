Noida, Aug 20 (PTI) An internet service provider's technician died of electrocution allegedly during installation work in Greater Noida on Friday, police officials said.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Chaman Singh, who hailed from the local Dankaur area, they said.

“He was at work outside a company in the site 4 area, under Beta 2 police station limits, when he came in contact with an electric wire. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but died,” a police spokesperson said.

Singh worked for a private telecom and internet service provider company, the officials said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local police station, they added. PTI KIS

