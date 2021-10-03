Nagpur, Oct 3 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was killed in a lightning strike while grazing goats and buffaloes in Ramtek area of Nagpur on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Sushil Nagose, a resident of Chaughan village and a Class IX student, was found by passersby and declared dead on arrival after being rushed to a nearby hospital, an official said.

An accidental death case has been registered, the Ramtek police station official said.

