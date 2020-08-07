Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A teenage girl and a milk vendor were found dead in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

In the first case, a 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Majlispur Tofir village, a day after she went missing from her home.

According to Bhopa police station SHO Sanjiv Kumar, the body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is under progress.

In the other incident, a 35-year-old milk vender identified as Jogendra Kumar was found dead with his throat slit in a sugarcane field on Friday, police said.

On Thursday, he had gone out to supply milk in Sahawali village of the district, they added.

Police said a case of murder was registered and one person was taken into custody for questioning.

An old enmity with a local resident is suspected to be a cause behind the suspected murder, they further said.

