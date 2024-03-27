Umaria (MP), Mar 27 (PTI) At least four persons, including teenage twin sisters, drowned in the Son river in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Tikri Tola village when eight residents of Shahdol were picnicking near the river, said Ghunghuti police post in-charge Bhupendra Pant.

"Two women, who are twin sisters aged 19, and two men, aged 20 and 22 years, went deep into the deep water of the river but couldn't come out," he said.

All four bodies were fished out by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF).

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

