Bhadohi (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Gopiganj area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the victim went out to attend nature's call, they said.

Also Read | BJP-RSS Leader Pratap Singh, Mistaken To Be a Muslim Because of Black Cap, Attacked by Kanwariyas in Haridwar (Watch Video).

"One Arjun Nishad (21) caught hold of her and raped her," Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said, adding that he has been arrested.

An FIR was registered at the Gopiganj Police Station under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Also Read | Meerut: Six Kanwariyas Electrocuted to Death After DJ Vehicle Comes in Contact With Electric Wire; Villagers Stage Protest.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and its report is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)