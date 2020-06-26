Uttarkashi, June 26 (PTI) A relay hunger strike by teerth purohits demanding dismantling of the newly constituted Devasthanam Board to run the affairs of chardham entered its second day on Friday.

Teerth purohits have been opposing the board which was constituted through a legislation earlier this year to take over the management of 51 temples, including chardham.

Teerth purohits at Gangotri and Mukhba sat on a relay fast for the second consecutive day on Friday demanding that the board be dismantled.

They also shouted slogans against the state government, accusing it of passing the legislation for the creation of the board without taking them into confidence, Gangotri Mandir Samiti's vice president Arun Semwal said.

They threatened to continue their fast until the board was dissolved.

Teerth purohits have been feeling insecure about their ‘hak-hakook' ever since the board was created.

