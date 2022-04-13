Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) At least four people, including a tehsildar, were injured in a clash in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry, officials said.

Tehsildar Ravi Shanker and agricultural employee Chandar Mohan had a heated argument over some issue at Shanker's residence in Sunderbani before they attacked each other, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate KK Patel Super-Speciality Hospital in Gujarat’s Bhuj on April 15.

The officials said Shanker, Mohan and two more people were injured in the clash and hospitalised.

Police have registered two FIRs in the case, while Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal ordered an inquiry.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 80-Year-Old Retired Pilot Falls to Death While Trying To Fix Wind Chime.

In his order, Kundal appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kalakote, Krishan Lal as the inquiry officer and asked him to submit a report within a week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)