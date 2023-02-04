Srinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) A senior revenue department official was injured during an anti-encroachment drive carried out by authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

The anti-encroachment drive to retrieve state land was undertaken in the Chakla Rafiabad area of the north Kashmir district, they added.

During the drive, some people protested against the government move and attacked the officials who were doing their duty, leading to minor injuries to Baramulla Tehsildar Kifayat Ali, the officials said.

The anti-encroachment drive was intensified across the valley on Saturday, with state land worth crores of rupees retrieved from the illegal occupation of many, including influential people.

