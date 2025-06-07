Vaishali (Bihar), Jun 7 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav escaped unhurt as a speeding truck hit two vehicles of his convoy, injuring three security personnel in Bihar's Vaishali district early on Saturday, police said.

The vehicle of the leader of the opposition was not hit by the truck, a senior officer said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am when Yadav's convoy had stopped for a tea break on the Patna-Muzaffarpur national highway near Goraul, he said.

They were returning to Patna from Madhepura when the accident took place, the officer said.

"Yadav escaped unhurt in the accident. Three security personnel sustained injuries and were taken to the nearest government hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. Yadav had also visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured personnel," the police officer said.

Talking to reporters at the hospital, Yadav said, “The accident took place when we were returning from Madhepura to Patna. We had stopped for a tea break near Goraul. A speeding truck rammed into two vehicles of my convoy, injuring three security personnel. I immediately alerted the district police and the administration. The accident took place just five feet away from my vehicle."

The police arrested the truck driver and seized the vehicle, the officer said.

"Action should be taken against those who violate traffic rules," Yadav said.

