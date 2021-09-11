New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday wrote a letter to Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanding that the birth anniversaries of former union ministers should be declared state functions.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Bihar regarding the demand of declaring the birth anniversary or death anniversary of former Union Minister Late Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Late Ram Vilas Paswan as a state function in the state."

Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi last year on September 13 due to post COVID-19 complications.

Ram Vilas Paswan died in October last year after he underwent heart surgery. He was the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. (ANI)

