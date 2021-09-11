New Delhi, September 11: A couple of developments concerning central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission took place during this week. One of the developments is about central government employees, who retired between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Another is related to the rate of dearness allowance or DA. In this article, we list latest developments and updates that happened this week. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Major Hike in Salary of Central Government Employees If DA Rate Touches 31%, Check Calculation Here.

Good News for Retired Central Government Employees: For central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, who retired between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, the calculation of their gratuity and cash payment instead of leaves would have been done with 17 percent DA rate. This could have caused loss to the employees as the DA rate was hiked thrice during the above mentioned period.

In a big relief, the Centre announced that central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, who retired between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, will get benefits of the increments that were announced in the DA rate during the period. All employees who retired between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020 will be 21 percent. For employees, who retired between July 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020, the rate of DA is 24 percent.

For employees retired between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 20201, the rate of DA is 28 percent. Now, the calculation of gratuity and cash against leaves will be based on the revised rates of the DA.

Another Hike in DA Rate:

There are multiple reports suggesting that the rate of DA, under the 7th Pay Commission, would be hiked again. As per some reports, another hike in the DA rate could be announced this month. However, no such announcement has been made so far. This week, reports emerged saying that the Centre is expected to announce a hike of 3 percent in the DA rate by Dussehra or Diwali, meaning in October or November. The government has neither denied nor confirmed any of the reports.

