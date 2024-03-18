Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (ANI): After an altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper in Bengaluru on Sunday evening for allegedly playing devotional songs during Azaan, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday demanded the arrest of all the accused involved by Tuesday saying that if it does not happen there would be a bandh in Nagarathpete.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the shopkeeper who was attacked by a group of men for playing devotional songs during Azaan, the BJP leader demanded that the Bengaluru City Commissioner investigate the incident in an unbiased and professional manner.

"Yesterday evening, Mukesh, who is an honest hardworking shopkeeper was conducting his business. In the evening, he said that he had a practice of playing devotional songs on his speaker. Last evening when he was conducting his business, attending to his customers and playing the Hanuman Chalisa, a few miscreants came to his shop and started an argument with him and demanded that he switch off and stop playing the Hanuman Chalisa. When he refused, he was pulled out and 6-7 miscreants thrashed him. You can see the injuries that he has sustained. He has suffered grievous injuries," he said.

Alleging that the local police did not register the FIR initially, Surya said, "Immediately, Mukesh and the neighbouring shopkeepers tried to reach the nearest police station to register an FIR. Even after submitting a detailed written complaint, the local police did not register an FIR. It was only after the intervention of PC Mohan, myself and local BJP leaders that the FIR was registered at a belated stage."

"The locals here are apprehensive that the police have filed a diluted FIR and added names of certain people who may not be involved in the crime itself. Every single accused is visible on the CCTV camera. Locals say that these boys are from the local area. Yet after more than 12-15 hours, only 3 people have been apprehended by the police. We have demanded that by tomorrow morning all those accused being seen on CCTV must be arrested immediately. We are demanding from the Bengaluru City Commissioner to investigate the incident in an unbiased and professional manner," Surya added.

Hitting out at the Congress-led government in the state, the BJP leader said that ever since the grand old party came to power in Karnataka, people are witnessing the emboldening of a certain section of the society who do not wish well for social harmony.

"Since the Congress party came to power in the state, we are witnessing the emboldening of a certain section of the society who do not wish well for the harmony of the people. For almost the last 10 years there has not been a single case of a bomb blast in Bengaluru, but right after this government came to power we saw the bomb blast that occurred in Rameshwaram Cafe," he said.

"By tomorrow, we want the rest of the accused to be apprehended. If not tomorrow, by 12.30 pm, there will be a bandh in Nagarathpete. All of us will participate and demand justice for what has happened to Mukesh. This is a question of law and order and physical safety," the BJP leader told the media.

Calling the incident, an open and shut case, Surya said, "It is very clear that efforts are being made to dilute the case. I have spoken to the DCP myself. We are also planning to go to the Station to find out the veracity of the complaint because Mukesh is a non-Kannada speaker. There may have been communication gaps...We want to keep the account in the FIR factual. More than anything, this is an open and shut case because the whole thing has been captured on CCTV."

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police said that during the 'Azaan' time, when a shopkeeper played a song loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru, an altercation occurred between a group of people and the shopkeeper.

"An altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper last evening during 'Azaan' time when a shopkeeper played a song loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru. A few Muslim youths questioned him, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting the shopkeeper," Bengaluru Police said.

The police further said that an FIR has been registered at Halasuru Gate Police Limit, and the police are working to arrest the accused. The police said that further investigation was underway. (ANI)

