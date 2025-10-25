Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): Twelve migrant workers from Telangana, who were stranded in Jordan due to employment-related issues, have returned home following the intervention of former Minister and MLA Harish Rao.

The workers, who arrived in Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday, met MLA Rao at his residence to express their gratitude for facilitating their return.

According to the workers, they had been facing severe hardships in Jordan and were unable to return home despite repeated appeals to government authorities.

They claimed that their requests for help were ignored despite approaching MPs and MLAs from both the Congress and the BJP.

Expressing their gratitude, the workers said they were indebted to the BRS Party and Harish Rao for their safe return.

During the meeting, MLA Rao inquired about their family situations and the difficulties they faced abroad. The workers reportedly broke down as they narrated their ordeal, which included a lack of basic necessities such as food.

Reassuring them, MLA Rao advised the returnees to explore employment and livelihood opportunities in Telangana. Special vehicles were arranged to transport them to their native villages in Jagtial, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, and Siddipet districts.

Speaking about the rescue efforts, MLA Rao said, "Upon the instructions of KCR, we worked to bring the 12 individuals stranded in Jordan back to the country. Many lives are being ruined as people venture into countries like Jordan, Israel, and the Gulf for livelihoods and to repay debts, only to fall into the hands of agents."

He further added, "As soon as we learned about the problem of the 12 migrant workers, we brought it to the attention of the Central and State governments. We requested them to respond and provide assistance. That is why we had no choice but to pay the penalty for the 12 people stranded in Jordan and bring them back home."

Criticising the government, he said, "While the Central and State governments were in deep sleep, the BRS Party rescued and brought back the 12 individuals. Today, Revanth Reddy promised to set up a Gulf Welfare Board, introduce a special policy for them, and allocate funds. Two years have passed, but there has been no response from Revanth Reddy."

He also urged the Union Ministers from Telangana to take proactive steps. "Eight BJP MPs were elected from our state. We have two Union Ministers, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay. We request them to establish a special department to bring back the children of Telangana who are facing difficulties abroad," he said.

According to sources, MLA Rao had taken up the issue two weeks ago and coordinated with state and central authorities, as well as the Indian Embassy in Jordan. He reportedly bore the cost of the penalties and flight tickets to facilitate the workers' return. (ANI)

