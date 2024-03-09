Hanamkonda (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): A 17-year-old intermediate girl student died allegedly after jumping off her college building in Telangana's Hanamkonda, police said on Friday.

The girl, identified as Sahithya, was found dead by college authorities.

Officials said that the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be determined, and no complaints have been filed regarding the same.

"This incident occurred at a private college in Bheemaram area. The deceased was residing in a hostel. The college management found her body this morning," said Sanjeev, an inspector with Hanamkonda Police.

He said that the body has been transferred for post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

"The exact reason behind the girl jumping off the building is yet to be known," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

